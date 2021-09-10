PYA Waltman Capital LLC Purchases 5,086 Shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD)

PYA Waltman Capital LLC lifted its position in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,984 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,086 shares during the quarter. Nomad Foods accounts for 1.8% of PYA Waltman Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. PYA Waltman Capital LLC owned about 0.07% of Nomad Foods worth $3,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Nomad Foods by 476.2% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Nomad Foods by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Nomad Foods in the 1st quarter worth about $145,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Nomad Foods by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 2,189 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Nomad Foods by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on NOMD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Nomad Foods in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nomad Foods in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.33.

Shares of Nomad Foods stock traded down $0.18 on Friday, reaching $26.14. The stock had a trading volume of 4,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 760,035. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Nomad Foods Limited has a 1 year low of $22.44 and a 1 year high of $31.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.66 and a beta of 0.72.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The firm had revenue of $596.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $594.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nomad Foods Ltd. operates as a holding company, which manufactures and sells frozen foods for human consumption. It offers its products under the brands LUTOSA, la Cocinera, Birds Eye, Iglo, and Findus. The company was founded by Noam Gottesman and Sir Martin E. Franklin in April 2014 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

