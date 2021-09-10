PYA Waltman Capital LLC Takes Position in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,318 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,087,953 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $425,303,000 after acquiring an additional 213,181 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 787,793 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $65,852,000 after acquiring an additional 26,711 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 744,635 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $62,245,000 after acquiring an additional 41,893 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 726,013 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $60,687,000 after acquiring an additional 28,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 472,002 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,454,000 after acquiring an additional 25,765 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SAIC. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Science Applications International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Science Applications International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Science Applications International in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.44.

Science Applications International stock traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $84.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,058. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Science Applications International Co. has a 12 month low of $72.44 and a 12 month high of $103.95.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The information technology services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 26.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Science Applications International Co. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.60%.

Science Applications International Profile

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily to the U.S. government. Its offerings include: engineering; technology integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services spanning the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment and security of its customers’ entire IT infrastructure.

