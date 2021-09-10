Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Shares Bought by Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,288 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Q2 were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Q2 by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,157,470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,178,000 after acquiring an additional 48,944 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Q2 by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,343,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,659,000 after acquiring an additional 71,000 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Q2 by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,337,657 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,033,000 after acquiring an additional 31,434 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Q2 by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,219,188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,163,000 after acquiring an additional 67,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Q2 by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 906,138 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,952,000 after purchasing an additional 5,850 shares in the last quarter. 95.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE QTWO opened at $87.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of -40.07 and a beta of 1.52. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.90 and a fifty-two week high of $148.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $93.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.23. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $123.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.70 million. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 5.65% and a negative net margin of 26.57%. Q2’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, DA Davidson raised shares of Q2 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.78.

In other news, Director R. H. Seale sold 48,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.35, for a total transaction of $4,360,291.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 91,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,296,659.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO John E. Breeden sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $525,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 66,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,931,365. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 93,769 shares of company stock valued at $8,772,697. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Q2 Company Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital banking solutions. Its services offer security, advisory, web services, custom services, and end user marketing solutions. The company was founded by Robert Hank Seale III in 2004 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

