Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Purple Innovation, Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:PRPL)

Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Purple Innovation in a research note issued on Wednesday, September 8th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.26. Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Purple Innovation’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

Get Purple Innovation alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded Purple Innovation from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Purple Innovation from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Truist decreased their price objective on Purple Innovation from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Purple Innovation from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.45.

Shares of NASDAQ PRPL opened at $23.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.38. Purple Innovation has a fifty-two week low of $20.00 and a fifty-two week high of $41.08. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 263.44, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.28.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.08). Purple Innovation had a return on equity of 35.36% and a net margin of 2.79%. The business had revenue of $182.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.70 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Friess Associates LLC acquired a new position in Purple Innovation during the first quarter worth about $2,119,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Purple Innovation by 106.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,699,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,589 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Purple Innovation by 64.7% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 24,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in Purple Innovation in the 1st quarter valued at about $483,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Purple Innovation by 248.1% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 94,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after purchasing an additional 67,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

About Purple Innovation

Purple Innovation, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of comfort technology products. It offers mattresses, bed pillows, seat cushions, mattress protector, and bamboo sheets. The company was founded by Terry V. Pearce and Tony Marion Pearce in 1989 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

Featured Article: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Purple Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Purple Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.