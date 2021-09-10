Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for Torrid Holdings Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:CURV)

Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Torrid in a report issued on Thursday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Stichter now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.23 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.16. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Torrid’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on CURV. Telsey Advisory Group assumed coverage on Torrid in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Torrid in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Torrid in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Torrid in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Torrid in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.48 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Torrid currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.31.

CURV opened at $24.44 on Friday. Torrid has a one year low of $18.26 and a one year high of $33.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.25.

Torrid (NYSE:CURV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.24.

Torrid Holdings Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Torrid Parent Inc that operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

