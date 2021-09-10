Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for YASKAWA Electric Co. Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:YASKY)

YASKAWA Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YASKY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for YASKAWA Electric in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Fukuhara now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.79 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.74. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for YASKAWA Electric’s FY2022 earnings at $3.05 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.01 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.80 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.53 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.62 EPS.

Get YASKAWA Electric alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on YASKY. Zacks Investment Research cut YASKAWA Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded YASKAWA Electric from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

Shares of YASKY stock opened at $107.85 on Wednesday. YASKAWA Electric has a 12 month low of $73.06 and a 12 month high of $117.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.16. The company has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a PE ratio of 61.63 and a beta of 1.43.

YASKAWA Electric (OTCMKTS:YASKY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 9th. The technology company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter. YASKAWA Electric had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter.

YASKAWA Electric Company Profile

YASKAWA Electric Corp. engages in the manufacture, sale, installation, and maintenance of systems control and industrial products. It operates through the following segments: Motion Control, Robotics, System Engineering, and Others. The Motion Control provides servo motors, controllers, and alternating current drives.

Further Reading: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for YASKAWA Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YASKAWA Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.