Quadrant Capital Group LLC Acquires 4,160 Shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) by 81.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,160 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TLK. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 32.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk during the second quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Marino Stram & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk during the second quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk during the second quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 5.0% during the first quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 15,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. 3.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk alerts:

Shares of TLK opened at $23.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.62 and a 200 day moving average of $23.06. Perusahaan Perseroan has a twelve month low of $16.97 and a twelve month high of $27.46.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter. Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk had a net margin of 18.28% and a return on equity of 20.70%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

About Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk

PT Telkom Indonesia (Persero) Tbk is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications, information, and technology services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile, Consumer, Enterprise, Wholesale and International Business (WIB), and Others. The Mobile segment provides mobile voice, SMS, value added services and, mobile broadband.

Read More: What is the strike price in options trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK).

Receive News & Ratings for Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.