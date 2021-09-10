Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $192,000 Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Welltower during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of Welltower during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Welltower during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Welltower during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of Welltower during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Welltower alerts:

NYSE:WELL opened at $86.11 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $86.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.90. The company has a market cap of $36.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.95, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 2.74. Welltower Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.22 and a fifty-two week high of $89.80.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.71). Welltower had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 13.49%. Research analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.54%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on WELL shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Welltower from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Welltower from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Capital One Financial upgraded Welltower from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Raymond James boosted their price target on Welltower from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Welltower from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.75.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

See Also: Fiduciary

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.