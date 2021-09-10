Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $220,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC cut its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 486 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PCY. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,672,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,316,000 after purchasing an additional 644,548 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 154.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,029,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,430,000 after purchasing an additional 624,011 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 2,665.8% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 636,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,047,000 after purchasing an additional 613,773 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,504,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,263,000 after purchasing an additional 444,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,425,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,479,000 after purchasing an additional 430,863 shares during the last quarter.

PCY stock opened at $27.78 on Friday. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 52-week low of $26.38 and a 52-week high of $28.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.42.

