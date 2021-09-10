Quadrant Capital Group LLC Increases Holdings in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) by 20.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,190 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FERG. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the first quarter worth about $59,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the second quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the first quarter worth about $98,000. Institutional investors own 33.61% of the company’s stock.

FERG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Friday, July 9th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.00.

FERG opened at $146.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.92 billion, a PE ratio of 22.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.98. Ferguson plc has a one year low of $116.70 and a one year high of $148.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

