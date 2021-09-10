Quadrant Capital Group LLC Purchases 1,586 Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 38.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,724 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 35.1% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,329 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 452.5% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,641 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 67.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CNQ. TD Securities raised their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$52.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Canadian Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, June 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.10.

Shares of CNQ opened at $33.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.35 and a 200-day moving average of $32.83. The company has a market cap of $39.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 1.89. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a one year low of $14.85 and a one year high of $38.10.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 17.14%. Analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.3748 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -362.79%.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading; Midstream & Refining; and Exploration & Production.

