QuarkChain Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $93.19 Million (QKC)

QuarkChain (CURRENCY:QKC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 10th. QuarkChain has a market capitalization of $162.13 million and approximately $93.19 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QuarkChain coin can now be bought for $0.0253 or 0.00000055 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, QuarkChain has traded 6.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

QuarkChain Coin Profile

QuarkChain (CRYPTO:QKC) is a coin. It launched on June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,399,906,497 coins. The Reddit community for QuarkChain is /r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @Quark_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . QuarkChain’s official message board is steemit.com/@quarkchain . The official website for QuarkChain is quarkchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “QuarkChain is a high-capacity peer-to-peer transactional system that consists of a two-layered blockchain – elastic sharding blockchains (shards) as the first layer, and a root blockchain that confirms the blocks from the shards as the second layer. QKC is an ERC20 based token to be used solely as the primary token on the network. “

QuarkChain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuarkChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuarkChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QuarkChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

