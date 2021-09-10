Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV Acquires New Stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 539 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 84.7% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,772 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,105 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 4.3% during the second quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 31,877 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $11,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 1.9% during the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 128,716 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $41,454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 7.5% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 24,135 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $8,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 22.1% during the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 22,117 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $8,206,000 after purchasing an additional 4,006 shares in the last quarter. 75.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PANW opened at $466.50 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $219.34 and a twelve month high of $470.05. The firm has a market cap of $45.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.06 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $405.31 and a 200 day moving average of $369.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.16. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.72% and a negative return on equity of 15.73%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PANW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $463.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $386.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $463.69.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.55, for a total transaction of $600,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,582,835.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Amit K. Singh sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.50, for a total transaction of $2,153,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,184 shares of company stock valued at $20,813,424. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

