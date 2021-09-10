Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV Cuts Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV decreased its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Centiva Capital LP grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 152.2% during the first quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 13,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 8,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 179.1% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. 67.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PM stock opened at $102.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.84. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.93 and a 1 year high of $106.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $100.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.88.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.02. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 91.56% and a net margin of 11.13%. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, June 11th that allows the company to repurchase $7.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,725 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $2,176,410.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Barclays set a $98.59 price target on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.47.

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

