Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV Makes New Investment in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 13.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,438,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,505,193,000 after purchasing an additional 3,077,628 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 19.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,416,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,237,104,000 after acquiring an additional 4,040,484 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 12.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,172,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,674,340,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155,862 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 10.6% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,202,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $689,741,000 after acquiring an additional 499,145 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 6.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,449,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $588,087,000 after acquiring an additional 275,319 shares during the period. 75.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SRE opened at $133.81 on Friday. Sempra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $112.33 and a fifty-two week high of $144.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $42.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.64.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.04. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.79%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.57.

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

