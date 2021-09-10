Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) PT Raised to $181.00

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) had its price target upped by research analysts at Citigroup from $158.00 to $181.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.03% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DGX. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $144.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Mizuho increased their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $136.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Quest Diagnostics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.00.

Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $157.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $19.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.04. Quest Diagnostics has a 12 month low of $108.28 and a 12 month high of $160.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $144.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.91.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 20.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics will post 11.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gail R. Wilensky sold 12,222 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.30, for a total transaction of $1,702,524.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 9,493 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.87, for a total value of $1,337,278.91. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 424,178 shares in the company, valued at $59,753,954.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,503 shares of company stock worth $7,630,451 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,701,114 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,501,723,000 after acquiring an additional 236,899 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,209,302 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $819,442,000 after buying an additional 145,692 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 4.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,480,473 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $459,317,000 after buying an additional 141,643 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 8.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,165,241 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $417,717,000 after buying an additional 240,413 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 6.2% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,084,054 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $407,003,000 after buying an additional 180,201 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

