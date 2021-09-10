Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.230-$0.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.260. The company issued revenue guidance of $705 million-$715 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $761.23 million.Rackspace Technology also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:RXT traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.65. 127,783 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,621,423. Rackspace Technology has a twelve month low of $13.07 and a twelve month high of $26.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.14.

Get Rackspace Technology alerts:

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Rackspace Technology had a positive return on equity of 13.74% and a negative net margin of 9.26%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rackspace Technology will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on RXT shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Rackspace Technology from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rackspace Technology from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, August 14th. Barclays downgraded Rackspace Technology from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Rackspace Technology from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James cut Rackspace Technology from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rackspace Technology presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.15.

In other Rackspace Technology news, Director Timothy Campos sold 11,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total value of $229,886.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Holly B. Windham sold 2,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $53,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 168,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,532,011. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Rackspace Technology stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 802,091 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 148,800 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.38% of Rackspace Technology worth $15,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.75% of the company’s stock.

About Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

Featured Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Rackspace Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rackspace Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.