Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lowered its position in shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) by 12.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 341,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 46,792 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Radian Group were worth $7,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RDN. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,009,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $93,209,000 after buying an additional 1,205,400 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Radian Group by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,275,684 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $401,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,351 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Radian Group by 1,950.9% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,002,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $23,317,000 after purchasing an additional 954,000 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Radian Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $21,817,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Radian Group by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,620,443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $84,173,000 after purchasing an additional 742,433 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Radian Group in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

In other Radian Group news, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 14,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.44, for a total value of $336,692.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RDN opened at $22.72 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.91. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Radian Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.70 and a 52 week high of $25.31.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $291.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.20 million. Radian Group had a net margin of 39.97% and a return on equity of 12.44%. On average, analysts expect that Radian Group Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.18%.

Radian Group Company Profile

Radian Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mortgage insurance, risk management products, and real estate services to financial institutions. It operates through the Mortgage and Real Estate segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

