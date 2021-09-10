Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) Issues Earnings Results

Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. Radiant Logistics had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 23.17%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS.

NYSEAMERICAN RLGT traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.45. 3,413 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 192,375. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $323.27 million, a P/E ratio of 19.84 and a beta of 1.45. Radiant Logistics has a 1-year low of $4.95 and a 1-year high of $8.20.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Radiant Logistics stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 55,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Radiant Logistics at the end of the most recent reporting period. 48.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Radiant Logistics, Inc is a third-party logistics and multimodal transportation services company. It offers domestic and international air and ocean freight forwarding services and freight brokerage services including truckload services, less than truckload (LTL) services, and intermodal services. It operates through the geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Corporate.

