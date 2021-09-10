Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. Radiant Logistics had a return on equity of 23.17% and a net margin of 1.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN RLGT remained flat at $$6.35 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 2,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,375. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $318.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84 and a beta of 1.45. Radiant Logistics has a 1 year low of $4.95 and a 1 year high of $8.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.92.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Radiant Logistics stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 55,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Radiant Logistics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.48% of the company’s stock.

Radiant Logistics, Inc is a third-party logistics and multimodal transportation services company. It offers domestic and international air and ocean freight forwarding services and freight brokerage services including truckload services, less than truckload (LTL) services, and intermodal services. It operates through the geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Corporate.

