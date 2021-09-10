Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $31.22 Million Stock Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 73.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 192,117 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 81,334 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $31,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PXD. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,603,825 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $182,676,000 after buying an additional 14,972 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 98.3% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 593 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 22.8% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 34,357 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $5,457,000 after buying an additional 6,382 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 71.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 80,060 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $12,715,000 after buying an additional 33,318 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 22.2% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,239 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares during the period. 71.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PXD traded up $1.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $151.73. The stock had a trading volume of 81,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,479,111. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $76.58 and a 12 month high of $175.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.02 billion, a PE ratio of 111.33, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $149.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.56.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by ($0.01). Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 3.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 298.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 12.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 368.29%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PXD shares. Citigroup upped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $206.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James increased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Mizuho raised their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $224.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $204.00 to $184.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.57.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

