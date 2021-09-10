Rafferty Asset Management LLC Purchases 53,252 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 877,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,252 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $48,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 230.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 6,066,428 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $353,794,000 after acquiring an additional 4,232,707 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,117,875 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,430,635,000 after acquiring an additional 3,823,712 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,158,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,158,514,000 after acquiring an additional 3,449,655 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 379.9% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,155,276 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $184,016,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 6,315.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,293,093 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $133,733,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257,349 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

TFC traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $55.70. 114,117 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,437,773. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $34.86 and a one year high of $62.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.63. The company has a market cap of $74.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.38. Truist Financial had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. This is a positive change from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 50.53%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Compass Point lifted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.36.

In other news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total value of $79,665.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brantley J. Standridge sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total transaction of $247,995.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $636,355.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

