Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 252,443 Shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,018,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 252,443 shares during the quarter. iShares China Large-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF were worth $232,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FXI. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 527.9% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 1,722,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $72,333,000 after buying an additional 1,447,938 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 62.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 43,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,051,000 after buying an additional 16,979 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 62.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,694,000 after purchasing an additional 38,571 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,383,000. Finally, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $341,000.

FXI traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $41.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,211,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,365,863. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.10. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $38.24 and a 52-week high of $54.53.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

