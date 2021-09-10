Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) Hits New 1-Year High at $6.43

Raiffeisen Bank International AG (OTCMKTS:RAIFY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.43 and last traded at $6.43, with a volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.26.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RAIFY shares. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised Raiffeisen Bank International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.71. The stock has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a PE ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.83.

Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 17.20%.

Raiffeisen Bank International Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RAIFY)

Raiffeisen Bank International AG engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. The firm offers a range of products including financing, leasing, hedging, trade and export finance, cash management, payment and fund, as well as securities and cards services. It operates through the following segments: Central Europe, Southeastern Europe, Eastern Europe, Group Corporates & Markets, and Corporate Center.

