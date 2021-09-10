Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) Trading 4.1% Higher

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC)’s stock price traded up 4.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $12.68 and last traded at $12.68. 1,213 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 147,037 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.18.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on METC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ramaco Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ramaco Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Ramaco Resources from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ramaco Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $587.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.36 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.84.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The energy company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $76.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.54 million. Ramaco Resources had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 2.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ramaco Resources, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources in the second quarter worth $172,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Ramaco Resources by 9.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,688 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 4,441 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources in the second quarter worth $70,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Ramaco Resources by 7.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 70,100 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 4,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ramaco Resources by 24.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,900 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 14,296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.72% of the company’s stock.

Ramaco Resources Company Profile (NASDAQ:METC)

Ramaco Resources, Inc engages in the operation and development of coal mining properties. The firm deals with metallurgical coal in central and southern West Virginia, southwestern Virginia and southwestern Pennsylvania. Its portfolio consists of Elk Creek, Berwind, RAM Mine, and Knox Creek.

