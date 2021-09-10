Ravencoin Classic Market Capitalization Hits $2.54 Million (RVC)

Ravencoin Classic (CURRENCY:RVC) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 10th. In the last week, Ravencoin Classic has traded 14.9% lower against the US dollar. Ravencoin Classic has a market capitalization of $2.54 million and approximately $7,852.00 worth of Ravencoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ravencoin Classic coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,409.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,290.49 or 0.07246325 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000534 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $634.79 or 0.01397944 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $175.17 or 0.00385769 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.62 or 0.00124679 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $251.07 or 0.00552904 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $254.37 or 0.00560168 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.78 or 0.00345262 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00006735 BTC.

Ravencoin Classic Profile

Ravencoin Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X16R hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin Classic’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,068,405,000 coins. Ravencoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @RVNClassic_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ravencoin Classic’s official message board is medium.com/@rvnclassic . Ravencoin Classic’s official website is ravencoinclassic.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin Classic (RVC) is a X16R algorithm protocol with features focused on allowing tokens to be issued on the Ravencoin Classic blockchain. Tokens of the protocol can have whatever properties the token issuer of the token decides – so they can be limited in quantity, can be named, and be issued as securities or as collectibles. Ravencoin Classic is driven by the RavencoinClassic.io community, which is fully committed to the prosperity of the Ravencoin Classic network. The community ensures the constant use of X16R algorithm – guaranteeing equal rights of each community member to participate in block production, with increased user control and censorship resistance in issuance and governance of digital assets. “

Ravencoin Classic Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ravencoin Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ravencoin Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

