Raymond James Weighs in on Pembina Pipeline Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:PPL)

Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) – Stock analysts at Raymond James issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for Pembina Pipeline in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 8th. Raymond James analyst A. Bradford forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.42 for the year. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $43.50 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Pembina Pipeline’s FY2022 earnings at $2.63 EPS.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

PPL has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities boosted their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$42.00 target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Friday, August 6th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$43.00 price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Friday, August 6th. ATB Capital upped their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$42.86.

PPL opened at C$38.93 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$39.70 and a 200 day moving average price of C$38.42. Pembina Pipeline has a twelve month low of C$26.77 and a twelve month high of C$41.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.97, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of C$21.41 billion and a P/E ratio of -45.01.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.60 by C($0.21).

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -291.33%.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.