Raymond L. Polman Sells 5,000 Shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) Stock

First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) Senior Officer Raymond L. Polman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.63, for a total value of C$78,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,706,796.

FR stock traded down C$0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$15.47. The stock had a trading volume of 359,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 971,249. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$16.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$19.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.76. The firm has a market cap of C$3.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.38. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a twelve month low of C$12.48 and a twelve month high of C$30.75.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.008 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. This is a boost from First Majestic Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FR shares. TD Securities reduced their price objective on First Majestic Silver from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on First Majestic Silver to C$18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. National Bankshares cut their price objective on First Majestic Silver from C$21.00 to C$18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Cormark cut their price objective on First Majestic Silver from C$26.00 to C$23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Majestic Silver presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$18.80.

About First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in Mexico. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 32 concessions covering an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora; and the La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

