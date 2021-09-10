Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Carrefour (CRRFY)

Carrefour (OTCMKTS: CRRFY) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

9/9/2021 – Carrefour is now covered by analysts at Societe Generale. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/8/2021 – Carrefour was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

9/6/2021 – Carrefour was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $4.25 price target on the stock.

8/31/2021 – Carrefour was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

8/30/2021 – Carrefour was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $4.50 price target on the stock.

8/5/2021 – Carrefour was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

8/3/2021 – Carrefour was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $4.25 price target on the stock.

8/2/2021 – Carrefour had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

7/19/2021 – Carrefour was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

Carrefour stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.61. The company had a trading volume of 56,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,154. The company has a market cap of $14.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Carrefour SA has a fifty-two week low of $3.04 and a fifty-two week high of $4.78.

Carrefour SA engages in the provision of supermarkets and retail stores. Its activities include operation and management of hypermarkets; supermarkets; convenience stores; cash and carry stores; and both food and non-food e-commerce websites. The company was founded on July 11, 1959 and is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France.

