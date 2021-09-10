Regal Investment Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 2,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 3,090.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 1,713.6% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 98.1% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 111.9% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period.

Shares of VFH stock opened at $93.45 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.01 and a 200 day moving average of $89.68. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $55.69 and a 1-year high of $96.19.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

