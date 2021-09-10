Regal Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the second quarter worth about $26,000. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the second quarter valued at $125,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the first quarter valued at $104,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 116.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 28.1% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,806 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. 90.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kulicke and Soffa Industries alerts:

KLIC opened at $73.29 on Friday. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.86 and a 52 week high of $75.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.16. The company has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.60 and a beta of 1.24.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.51. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 31.70%. Equities analysts anticipate that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 22nd. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.95%.

In related news, VP Zamir Shai Soloveizik sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $162,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen Ray Drake sold 1,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.71, for a total value of $89,577.29. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,930 shares in the company, valued at $966,000.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on KLIC. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $64.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.80.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through the Capital Equipment and APS segments. The Capital Equipment segment consists of ball bonders, wedge bonders, advanced packaging, and electronic assembly solutions.

Read More: Fibonacci Channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.