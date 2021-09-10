Regal Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $353,000 Investment in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,165 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. 63.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DAL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Raymond James raised Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Wolfe Research raised Delta Air Lines from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.75.

In other news, Director David S. Taylor acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.25 per share, for a total transaction of $114,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director David S. Taylor bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.30 per share, with a total value of $196,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DAL opened at $41.09 on Friday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a one year low of $27.92 and a one year high of $52.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $26.29 billion, a PE ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 1.41.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.38) by $0.31. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 398.80% and a negative net margin of 36.37%. The business had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($4.43) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 385.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

