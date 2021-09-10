Regal Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 63,722 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 11,901 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 3,821 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 485,664 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,468,000 after acquiring an additional 6,131 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,726,649 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $8,771,000 after acquiring an additional 7,610 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 444,310 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,346,000 after acquiring an additional 8,294 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 163,792 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 9,471 shares during the period.

NYSE HIO opened at $5.35 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.17. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.86 and a fifty-two week high of $5.39.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

