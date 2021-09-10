Regal Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 8,368 FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FE. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in FirstEnergy by 87.1% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in FirstEnergy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in FirstEnergy by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 82.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.80.

NYSE FE opened at $38.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.75. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12 month low of $26.17 and a 12 month high of $39.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.97.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 9.98%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.27%.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

