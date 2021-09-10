Regional Management (NYSE:RM) Shares Gap Up to $57.73

Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $57.73, but opened at $59.60. Regional Management shares last traded at $58.76, with a volume of 308 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut Regional Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Regional Management from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th.

The company has a market cap of $603.07 million, a PE ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 28.98, a current ratio of 28.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.24.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.39. Regional Management had a return on equity of 25.75% and a net margin of 18.49%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Regional Management Corp. will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. Regional Management’s payout ratio is 24.27%.

In other news, EVP Brian J. Fisher sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total transaction of $172,230.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,202,534.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 3,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total transaction of $227,526.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 43,639 shares of company stock worth $2,495,584. 9.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Regional Management during the second quarter worth $1,933,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Regional Management by 130.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,683 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,778,000 after purchasing an additional 33,783 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Regional Management by 357.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,866 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 17,864 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Regional Management by 256.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 59,075 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after acquiring an additional 42,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Regional Management in the second quarter valued at $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

Regional Management Company Profile (NYSE:RM)

Regional Management Corp. engages in the provision of consumer financial services. The firm’s products include small, large, and retail installment loans. It also offers optional payment and collateral protection insurance products. The company was founded by Richard A. Godley and C. Glynn Quattlebaum on March 25, 1987 and is headquartered in Greer, SC.

