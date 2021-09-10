Remedent (OTCMKTS:REMI) Shares Up 18.1%

Remedent, Inc. (OTCMKTS:REMI) shares shot up 18.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.19 and last traded at $0.19. 20,050 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 282% from the average session volume of 5,248 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.16.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.18.

Remedent Company Profile (OTCMKTS:REMI)

Remedent, Inc engages in the research, development, and manufacturing of oral care and cosmetic dentistry products. Its products include river 8, prefab veneer, and condor. The company was founded on September 30, 1996 and is headquartered in Ghent, Belgium.

