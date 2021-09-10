ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $20.22 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) will post $20.22 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for ReneSola’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $19.76 million and the highest is $21.00 million. ReneSola posted sales of $9.75 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 107.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th.

On average, analysts expect that ReneSola will report full year sales of $93.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $91.39 million to $94.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $130.81 million, with estimates ranging from $117.40 million to $153.02 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover ReneSola.

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $18.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.63 million. ReneSola had a return on equity of 4.02% and a net margin of 11.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SOL shares. Sidoti started coverage on shares of ReneSola in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of ReneSola from $8.20 to $7.70 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.40.

In related news, CFO Shah Capital Management acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.80 per share, for a total transaction of $34,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SOL. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in ReneSola by 521.8% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,105 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in ReneSola by 1,013.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,527 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in ReneSola during the 1st quarter worth $71,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in ReneSola during the 1st quarter worth $75,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in ReneSola during the 2nd quarter worth $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SOL traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.12. 1,267,570 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,679,313. ReneSola has a 1-year low of $1.51 and a 1-year high of $35.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.15. The company has a market cap of $496.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.50 and a beta of 2.30.

ReneSola Company Profile

ReneSola Ltd. engages in the manufacture of solar wafers and modules. It operates through the following segments: Wafer, Cell and Module, and Solar Power Projects. The Wafer segment includes manufacture and sales of monocrystalline and multicrystalline solar wafers and processing services. The Cell and Module segment involves in the manufacture and sale of PV cells and modules.

