Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) by 69.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 79,765 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,569 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Renewable Energy Group were worth $4,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Renewable Energy Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Renewable Energy Group by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Renewable Energy Group by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 999 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A boosted its position in Renewable Energy Group by 163.8% during the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,638 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Finally, Invst LLC acquired a new position in Renewable Energy Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Eric Bowen sold 10,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.93, for a total transaction of $664,168.77. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 71,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,591,324.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard Craig Bealmear purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.32 per share, for a total transaction of $55,320.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,477.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 6,500 shares of company stock worth $326,430 and have sold 33,151 shares worth $1,950,627. 2.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Renewable Energy Group stock opened at $45.88 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.42 and its 200-day moving average is $62.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 5.24, a current ratio of 6.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.56 and a 12-month high of $117.00.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.36. Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 6.90%. Analysts expect that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on Renewable Energy Group from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. assumed coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $61.10 target price on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Renewable Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.86.

Renewable Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the production and trade of biofuel and renewable chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Biomass-based Diesel and Services. The Biomass-based Diesel segment processes waste vegetable oils, animal fats, virgin vegetable oils and other feedstock’s and methanol into biomass-based diesel.

