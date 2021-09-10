Rentberry Price Reaches $0.0011 (BERRY)

Rentberry (CURRENCY:BERRY) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. Over the last week, Rentberry has traded down 18.8% against the dollar. Rentberry has a total market cap of $324,060.36 and approximately $274.00 worth of Rentberry was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rentberry coin can currently be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002195 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.96 or 0.00059150 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002941 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $73.41 or 0.00161085 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00014271 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002193 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000381 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.53 or 0.00042862 BTC.

About Rentberry

Rentberry (BERRY) is a coin. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2017. Rentberry’s total supply is 301,473,028 coins and its circulating supply is 301,431,307 coins. The official message board for Rentberry is rentberry.com/blog . The Reddit community for Rentberry is /r/Rentberry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rentberry’s official Twitter account is @Rentberry_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rentberry is ico.rentberry.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Rentberry offers users a fully operational long-term rental platform. It leverages blockchain technology to ensure seamless rental experience and allows for crowdsourcing to help tenants unfreeze millions of dollars tied up in rental security deposits. The Rentberry Token (BERRY) is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on the Rentberry platform. “

Rentberry Coin Trading

