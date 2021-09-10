Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) and GreenVision Acquisition (NASDAQ:HLBZ) Critical Analysis

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) and GreenVision Acquisition (NASDAQ:HLBZ) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

75.0% of Repay shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.8% of GreenVision Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 11.7% of Repay shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 42.9% of GreenVision Acquisition shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Repay and GreenVision Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Repay -26.73% 4.96% 2.57% GreenVision Acquisition N/A -339.27% -3.83%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Repay and GreenVision Acquisition’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Repay $155.04 million 13.24 -$105.60 million $0.39 58.10 GreenVision Acquisition N/A N/A -$510,000.00 N/A N/A

GreenVision Acquisition has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Repay.

Risk and Volatility

Repay has a beta of 0.8, indicating that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GreenVision Acquisition has a beta of 0.02, indicating that its stock price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Repay and GreenVision Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Repay 0 1 4 0 2.80 GreenVision Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Repay presently has a consensus target price of $28.60, suggesting a potential upside of 26.21%. Given Repay’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Repay is more favorable than GreenVision Acquisition.

Summary

Repay beats GreenVision Acquisition on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Repay Company Profile

Repay Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of integrated payment processing solutions to vertical markets that have specific and bespoke transactions. It offers payments, instant funding, active safe, AP automation, clearing and settlement, messaging management, STX mortgage transfer automation, virtual debit cards, and value-added services. The company’s business was founded by John Morris and Shaler A. Alias in 2006 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

GreenVision Acquisition Company Profile

GreenVision Acquisition Corp. is a newly organized special purpose acquisition company formed under the laws of the State of Delaware for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

