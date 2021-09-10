Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Albemarle Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:ALB)

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Albemarle in a research note issued on Thursday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now expects that the specialty chemicals company will earn $0.75 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.79. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Albemarle’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.96 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.70 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.05 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $200.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $208.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $115.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.43.

Shares of NYSE ALB opened at $243.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.57. Albemarle has a 52-week low of $79.06 and a 52-week high of $248.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $210.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.64.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $773.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $787.72 million. Albemarle had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 37.86%.

In related news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.12, for a total value of $2,161,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.75, for a total transaction of $325,893.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,533 shares in the company, valued at $4,761,168.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,534 shares of company stock valued at $5,298,393. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALB. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 11.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 268,560 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $45,242,000 after purchasing an additional 27,674 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 0.6% during the second quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 20,886 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,519,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 34.3% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 1,859 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 1.8% in the second quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 45,094 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,597,000 after buying an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 35.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 507,062 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $85,420,000 after buying an additional 131,903 shares in the last quarter. 81.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

