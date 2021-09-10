Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Forte Biosciences (FBRX)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ: FBRX):

9/8/2021 – Forte Biosciences was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Forte Biosciences Inc. is a clinical stage, dermatology company. It engages in developing biotherapeutic, FB-401, for the treatment of inflammatory skin diseases which is in clinical stage. Forte Biosciences Inc., formerly known as Tocagen Inc., is based in Sherman Oaks, California. “

9/3/2021 – Forte Biosciences was downgraded by analysts at Chardan Capital from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating.

9/3/2021 – Forte Biosciences was downgraded by analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

9/3/2021 – Forte Biosciences was downgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

9/3/2021 – Forte Biosciences had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Brookline Capital Management.

9/3/2021 – Forte Biosciences was downgraded by analysts at Brookline Capital Acquisition Corp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/3/2021 – Forte Biosciences was downgraded by analysts at FBR & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/3/2021 – Forte Biosciences was downgraded by analysts at Truist Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/3/2021 – Forte Biosciences was downgraded by analysts at Truist from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/31/2021 – Forte Biosciences was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Forte Biosciences Inc. is a clinical stage, dermatology company. It engages in developing biotherapeutic, FB-401, for the treatment of inflammatory skin diseases which is in clinical stage. Forte Biosciences Inc., formerly known as Tocagen Inc., is based in Sherman Oaks, California. “

8/19/2021 – Forte Biosciences was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Forte Biosciences Inc. is a clinical stage, dermatology company. It engages in developing biotherapeutic, FB-401, for the treatment of inflammatory skin diseases which is in clinical stage. Forte Biosciences Inc., formerly known as Tocagen Inc., is based in Sherman Oaks, California. “

7/19/2021 – Forte Biosciences was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Forte Biosciences Inc. is a clinical stage, dermatology company. It engages in developing biotherapeutic, FB-401, for the treatment of inflammatory skin diseases which is in clinical stage. Forte Biosciences Inc., formerly known as Tocagen Inc., is based in Sherman Oaks, California. “

7/14/2021 – Forte Biosciences was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $37.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Forte Biosciences Inc. is a clinical stage, dermatology company. It engages in developing biotherapeutic, FB-401, for the treatment of inflammatory skin diseases which is in clinical stage. Forte Biosciences Inc., formerly known as Tocagen Inc., is based in Sherman Oaks, California. “

7/13/2021 – Forte Biosciences was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Forte Biosciences Inc. is a clinical stage, dermatology company. It engages in developing biotherapeutic, FB-401, for the treatment of inflammatory skin diseases which is in clinical stage. Forte Biosciences Inc., formerly known as Tocagen Inc., is based in Sherman Oaks, California. “

FBRX stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,594,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 693,440. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.59. Forte Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.87 and a twelve month high of $53.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.86 million, a P/E ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 0.26.

Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.03). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Forte Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Paul A. Wagner sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.35, for a total transaction of $4,350,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 17.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Forte Biosciences by 196.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 775,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,059,000 after acquiring an additional 513,450 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Forte Biosciences by 488.5% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 500,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,142,000 after purchasing an additional 415,200 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Forte Biosciences by 95.7% during the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 685,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,475,000 after buying an additional 335,000 shares in the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Forte Biosciences by 84.6% during the 1st quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,562,000 after buying an additional 275,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Forte Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $6,105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.24% of the company’s stock.

Forte Biosciences, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on dermatology. The firm’s lead product includes FB-401, which is a live biotherapeutic for the treatment of inflammatory skin disease, including pediatric and adult patients with atopic dermatitis. The company was founded by Paul A.

