Research Analysts Set Expectations for Napco Security Technologies, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:NSSC)

Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) – B. Riley decreased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Napco Security Technologies in a report released on Tuesday, September 7th. B. Riley analyst R. Sharma now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.80 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.81. B. Riley also issued estimates for Napco Security Technologies’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.31 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.75 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Napco Security Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Napco Security Technologies from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.20.

Napco Security Technologies stock opened at $37.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 5.45. The company has a market capitalization of $697.15 million, a PE ratio of 86.34 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.72. Napco Security Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $22.00 and a fifty-two week high of $40.45.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NSSC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $84,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Napco Security Technologies in the first quarter worth about $304,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 115.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 231,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,064,000 after buying an additional 123,958 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Napco Security Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.77% of the company’s stock.

Napco Security Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of security products. It operates though Domestic and Foreign geographical segments. Its products include access control systems, door security products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, video surveillance products, and cellular communications services.

