Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Pernod Ricard (PDRDY)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS: PDRDY):

9/9/2021 – Pernod Ricard was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating.

9/7/2021 – Pernod Ricard had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

9/7/2021 – Pernod Ricard was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $49.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Pernod Ricard SA, based in France, operates as a manufacturer and seller of a wide range of wines and spirits. The company operates as holding company, with the structure divided between brand owner subsidiaries, such as The Absolut Company, Havana Club International and Chivas Brothers, which produce and develop marketing strategies for the brands, and regional distribution subsidiaries, such as Pernod Ricard Europe, Pernod Ricard Americas and Pernod Ricard Asia, which implement marketing strategies and distribute local brands. The Company is active in eight principal beverage sectors: whiskies, aniseed spirits, liqueurs, cognacs and brandies, white spirits and rums, bitters, champagnes and wines. Pernod Ricard SA’s flagship brands include Ricard, Havana Club, Ballantine’s, Malibu, Martell, The Glenlivet, Chivas Regal, Jameson and Absolut Vodka, among others. “

9/2/2021 – Pernod Ricard had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

9/2/2021 – Pernod Ricard had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

9/2/2021 – Pernod Ricard had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

9/2/2021 – Pernod Ricard had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

7/12/2021 – Pernod Ricard was given a new $43.06 price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS PDRDY opened at $44.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.30. The company has a market cap of $58.74 billion, a PE ratio of 36.88 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.88. Pernod Ricard SA has a fifty-two week low of $30.53 and a fifty-two week high of $45.16.

Get Pernod Ricard SA alerts:

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $0.228 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. Pernod Ricard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.67%.

Pernod Ricard SA engages in the manufacture of wines, spirits, and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm offers products under the brands Absolut Vodka, Chivas Regal, Ballantine’s, Beefeater, Jameson, Kahlúa, Malibu, Ricard, Havana Club, Martell, Cognac, The Glenlivet, G.H. Mumm, Perrier-Jouët, Royal Salute, Brancott Estate, Graffigna, Campo Viejo, Jacob’s Creek, Kenwood, Pastis 51, 100 Pipers, ArArAt, Becherovka, Blenders Pride, Clan Campbell, Imperial, Seagram’s Imperial Blue, Olmeca, Passport Scotch, Amaro Ramazzotti, Ruavieja, Royal Stag, Seagram’s Gin, Something Special, Suze, Wiser’s, and Wyborowa.

Recommended Story: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Pernod Ricard SA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pernod Ricard SA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.