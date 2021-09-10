Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Grows Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 24.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,350 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 2,863 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MMM. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in 3M by 13.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 107,193 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $21,292,000 after purchasing an additional 12,508 shares during the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in 3M by 2.3% in the second quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,398 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 6.1% during the second quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,036 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its position in shares of 3M by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 6,994 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in 3M by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 15,820 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,143,000 after buying an additional 2,293 shares during the last quarter. 66.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MMM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of 3M from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wolfe Research lowered 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $218.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on 3M from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus increased their price target on 3M from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.92.

In related news, SVP Denise R. Rutherford sold 3,135 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.17, for a total value of $621,262.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 6,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.86, for a total value of $1,280,574.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,286,675.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 20,666 shares of company stock worth $4,103,569 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE MMM opened at $185.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. 3M has a 1 year low of $156.13 and a 1 year high of $208.95. The company has a market cap of $107.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $197.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.99.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.31. 3M had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 44.72%. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.73%.

3M Company Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Further Reading: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.