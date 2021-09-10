Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Grows Holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,445 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. owned about 0.06% of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares worth $1,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 45,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,957,000 after buying an additional 8,143 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.7% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 10,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 679.0% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 87,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,759,000 after acquiring an additional 76,696 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Angeles Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth about $6,604,000.

Get Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NASDAQ:VYMI opened at $68.19 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.69. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $50.23 and a 1 year high of $71.14.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.831 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. This is an increase from Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st.

Further Reading: ESG Score

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.