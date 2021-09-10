Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Has $2.30 Million Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth $37,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the second quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 6,896 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $517,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 123,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,250,425. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total transaction of $892,420.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,046 shares in the company, valued at $7,125,117.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,217 shares of company stock worth $1,759,564 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NEE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.70.

NYSE NEE opened at $85.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.65. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.79 and a 12 month high of $87.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.82, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.19.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

