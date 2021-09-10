Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Has $2.54 Million Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 3.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,221 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 863 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VYM. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 279,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,285,000 after acquiring an additional 17,255 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 101,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,616,000 after acquiring an additional 5,657 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 81,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 228,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,070,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $105.99 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.23. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $77.96 and a 52-week high of $108.71.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.