Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Has $3.60 Million Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 59,164 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,369 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $3,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 5,481 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 41.0% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 640 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 2.7% in the second quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,747 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VeraBank N.A. grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 5,818 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on COP. TheStreet raised ConocoPhillips from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.81.

COP stock opened at $55.58 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.48 and its 200 day moving average is $55.85. The stock has a market cap of $74.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $27.53 and a 1-year high of $63.57.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 5.64%. The firm had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.92) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is -177.32%.

In related news, Director R A. Walker bought 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.50 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,334 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total value of $198,873.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,251 shares in the company, valued at $492,172.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

Recommended Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.