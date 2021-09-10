Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Increases Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 24.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,320 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of COST. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 90.0% during the first quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 88,273 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,114,000 after acquiring an additional 41,805 shares during the period. Ocean Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.7% during the first quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 55,808 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $19,607,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 48.2% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 626,052 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $220,671,000 after buying an additional 203,639 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 12.2% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,842 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 27.5% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 35,371 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,467,000 after buying an additional 7,637 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

COST opened at $465.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $205.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.79, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $307.00 and a 12 month high of $469.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $434.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $389.17.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.40, for a total transaction of $1,637,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,749,858.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total transaction of $1,464,358.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,287 shares of company stock valued at $6,589,169 in the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $364.00 to $399.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $441.32.

